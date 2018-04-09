Fatal crash in Carroll County

(WMAR) - A motorist is dead after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Baltimore Boulevard (MD-140) est of Sunset Lane in Carroll County.

Adkie Mosby of Reisterstown, Md., was pronounced dead at the scene, while Madison Ashby of Finksburg was taken to Carroll Hospital Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Mosby was attempting to cross both lanes of westbound MD-140 when the vehicle was struck on the driver's side door by Ashby's 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe. Neither party is suspected to have been impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time, but police are still investigating the incident.