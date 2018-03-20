Carroll County prepping for 8-18 inches of snow through Wednesday

CARROL COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) - Carroll County is fully mobilizing and getting ready to tackle on an expected 8 to 18 inches of snow through Wednesday.

County leaders say with the expected snowfall, they plan to keep all 67 of their snow plows on the roads.

"Well we're looking at 8 to 18 inches in Carroll County, it depends on where you are and how quick the snow comes down and how the cold and all that--so it's various. But we're thinking from Westminster to the north you're looking at 12 to 18 inches, at least, " said Dennis Frazier, Carroll County Board President.

The plows had to play catch up around school buses when classes dismissed three hours early, adding to the current weather challenge.

There have been several accidents reported throughout the day including one involving a fatality.

