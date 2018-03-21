Carroll County officials plan to increase law enforcement presence in schools

(WMAR) - After the recent school shooting incidents this year in our country, Carroll County Public schools have announced that they will increase law enforcement presence in schools effective Wednesday, March 21.

In partnership with Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the Carroll County Commissioners will fund the increase in officers by placing Sheriff Deputies at different schools.

“The Board of Carroll County Commissioners believes adding the increased law enforcement presence will have a positive impact on school security and will benefit our entire school system,” stated Board President Commissioner Dennis Frazier, “This investment assures the Carroll County community we are committed to a proactive approach to a safe and secure learning environment.”

Their hope is to improve school safety and security.