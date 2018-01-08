95 firefighters respond to scene of house fire in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WMAR) - Fire officials responded to the scene of a house fire in Mount Airy that happened early Sunday afternoon.

At the scene, officials say about 25 units and 95 firefighters from Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, and Frederick counties arrived at the scene to keep the fire under control.

According to Carroll County Fire officials, the people in the home were able to evacuate safely. They say no one was injured and all units were able to assume control of the fire within 30 minutes of the arrival of crews.

Carroll County Fire says the cause of the fire was due to a chimney fire that extended into the roof of the home.