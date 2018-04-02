Woman seriously injured after car strikes deer in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. (WMAR) - A woman is currently in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after a car hit a deer in Dundalk Friday evening.

According to officials, a car driving southbound on North Point Road struck a deer that was thrown in the path of the woman's car who was driving northbound. They say the deer broke through the woman's front windshield and entered on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The front passenger was also left injured and was taken to a nearby hospital by a medic on the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the other car was not injured.

Baltimore County Crash Investigation Team are investigating the incident.