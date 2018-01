A woman dies in a car crash in Towson.

Baltimore County Police say the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday at Joppa Road and LaSalle Road.

Johnette Leah Smith, 51, was driving her 2001 Honda CRV on Joppa Road when she hit a curb and crashed into a utility pole.

She was the only person in the car. She died at the hospital.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.