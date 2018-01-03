Baltimore's Department of Public Works has been working overtime as frigid cold temps have increased the number of water main breaks in both Baltimore City and County.

There have been nearly three dozen breaks over the last few days,the latest one, Garden Ridge Rd. in Catonsville.

For hours water gushed through the street on Garden Ridge Rd encasing everything it touched. Trees and houses were frozen over and streets impassable. DPW has turned off the water and has crews working to repair damage and clear the street.