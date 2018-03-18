MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WMAR) - Over 100 men, women, and children signed up to shave their heads to show support for kids with cancer and to raise money for childhood cancer under the St.Baldrick's Foundation.

At the event, the volunteers went bald in front of a group of local kids who have battled childhood cancer. They were cheered on for daring to go bald as a symbol of solidarity with the kids who had cancer.

Honored children had the opportunity to share their stories of survival, auctions, raffles, carnival games, food, drink, and tons of hair on the floor.

Last year, St. Baldrick's Foundation was able to raise over $174,000 for childhood cancer research