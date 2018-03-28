UMBC students get free pizza from Little Caesers

WMAR Staff
6:21 PM, Mar 28, 2018
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - Little Caesers stopped by the UMBC campus Wednesday to give away free pizza.

It was all to celebrate the first time a number 16 seed beat a number one seed in the NCAA tournament. 

Students, faculty, and staff could stop by the Little Caesers Mobile Pizza Kitchen and pick up a lunch combo which is the pizza chain's popular Detroit style Deep!Deep! Dish Pizza and a drink. 

On April 2, Little Caesers will be giving away free lunch combos at its stores. You can stop by to get your own between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. To qualify customers must place their orders no later than 1 p.m.

