Two young boys, 9 and 11-year-old missing in Baltimore County

WMAR Staff
7:40 AM, Dec 22, 2017
Both were last seen Thursday near Milford Mill Academy.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Two young boys are missing in Baltimore County.

Police say 9-year-old Kamar Thompson and another boy, 11-year-old Esai Jones, were last seen Thursday on Washington Avenue near Milford Mill Academy. 

Thompson is 5'10", 110lbs and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Jones was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. 

They both live on Claybrooke Drive about two miles from Milford Mill.

If you've seen them, call 911. 

 

