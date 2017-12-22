Two young boys, 9 and 11-year-old missing in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Two young boys are missing in Baltimore County.

Police say 9-year-old Kamar Thompson and another boy, 11-year-old Esai Jones, were last seen Thursday on Washington Avenue near Milford Mill Academy.

Thompson is 5'10", 110lbs and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Jones was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue pants.

They both live on Claybrooke Drive about two miles from Milford Mill.

If you've seen them, call 911.