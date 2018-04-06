Two killed in wrong way driver crash

Lochearn, Md. (WMAR) -

Two families are heartbroken after a deadly wrong-way wreck on the beltway.

Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning Maryland State Police got a call that a vehicle was going the wrong way on I-695-at 795.

Moments later, another call reporting a crash on the inner loop at Liberty Road.

Troopers say 88-year-old Jorene Long was driving the wrong way and hit 54-year-old Sedrick Beasley.

Beasley was a father of seven.

His neighbor Ryan Pratt remembers the last conversation he had with him.

“He was talking about getting married and he was really happy about that that’s the last I talked to him,” said Pratt.

Beasley’s daughter La’Tosha Beasley described her dad as a character who loved his family.

Pratt said he was always willing to help.

“My vehicle had gave up on me and I needed a ride and he said he’d wake up and ride me so,” said Pratt.

Long's family told troopers that she left her home in York, Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon to run an errand.

When she didn't come home the family called the police.



Pratt talked to Beasley’s brother this morning hours after the wreck.

“Let him know that the police had came and knocked on the door,” said Pratt. “He said that they came to his job and said he’d passed. I had lost a brother in 2015 so I can relate. I just told him I was going in the house to say a prayer.”

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. The investigation is continuing.