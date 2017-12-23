MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WMAR) - Two people died and three others were injured after a truck hit several trees and caught on fire in Middle River.

Police say the crash happened at Eastern Avenue and Carroll Island Road just after 1:00 Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations show that a Dodge truck was driving westbound on Eastern Avenue, approaching Carroll Island Road, when it left the road.

The truck then hit several trees and eventually caught on fire. The driver and the two rear passengers were trapped inside the burning car, and two additional passengers were able to escape.

The two rear passengers, Michael Darnell Satchell Jr., 26, and Michael Jackson Jr, 15, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers that escaped, as well as the driver, were transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

The driver is in critical condition.

This incident continues to be investigated by the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Investigation Team.