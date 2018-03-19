'Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery' closes day after St. Patrick's Day, employees left wondering why

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WMAR) - After a successful St.Patrick's Day at the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery in White Marsh, employees ready to work the next day were left shook to find that a sign at the front door read that the restaurant had closed down.

The assistant manager and bartender took to Facebook saying that many of the employees worked 12 to 19 plus hour shifts for St. Patrick's Day and had no idea that the restaurant would be closed down.

"We spent 8 years on the Avenue. We were loved by many and shunned by a few that didn’t like us. But we loved every one of our guests, every one of our regulars everyone that supported us. We are all jobless and heartbroken. But on behalf of our front of house staff, I still want to take the time to say thank you to you all.Without you all, We wouldn’t be who we are today and we will miss the memories and people we all met. Our staff is all seeking new employment," said Sarah Davis.

Some people alerted by the recent news began to post job offers under the Facebook post.

The owner, who remained nameless commented using the restaurant's Facebook account saying that they do plan to seek another location and will be actively looking in the local market.