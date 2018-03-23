Three men wanted for carjacking a pizza delivery man

(WMAR) - A pizza delivery man was carjacked and robbed after delivering a pizza.

This happened in the 5600 block of Whitby Road near Rosedale on March 3.

The man was walking back to his car when three men walked up to him. One of the men had a gun. They took cash, a cell phone and a wallet from the delivery man.

The suspect with the gun left scene in the victim's car. The other two ran off.

The pizza delivery driver wasn't hurt.

Two of the suspects were caught on a store surveillance camera attempting to use the victim's credit cards shortly after the robbery.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes either of these suspects or has any information regarding this robbery and carjacking to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.