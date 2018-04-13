School bus with kids aboard gets in accident, no injuries reported
WMAR Staff
9:50 AM, Apr 13, 2018
3 mins ago
Share Article
MONKTON, Md. (WMAR) - A school bus on the way to Hereford Middle School was reportedly in an accident Friday morning.
Baltimore County Schools say that there were kids on the bus, but none of them were injured. The accident was reported at Corbett Road at York Road while the bus was en route to the school.
The school system sent out the following note to parents regarding the crash:
This morning during the morning route, one of our school buses (#5276) was in involved in an accident with an automobile. The Baltimore County Police and personnel from Hereford Middle School and the BCPS Department of Transportation immediately responded to the scene to assist. There were no injuries reported, and the students arrived at school at approximately 8:00 a.m. where they were immediately checked by the school nurse. Other Hereford Middle School buses were also delayed arriving at school due the accident location at York and Corbett Roads, but all students were at school by 8:30 a.m. Parents of #5276 bus riders were contacted by the school administrator or nurse, but written communication is also being provided to our school community to make you aware of the incident and actions taken.
We want parents to be reassured that their students’ safety is our greatest interest. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the school.