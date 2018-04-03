Ruth's Closet's Gowns Galore event begins

Ruth's Closet's Gowns Galore event officially kicked off Tuesday.

The Owings Mills boutique will be hosting the event in their store until Saturday.

Gowns, dresses, shoes, and accessories will be on sale for women in the community to purchase for their next big event.

Ruth's Closet is a resale boutique that features new and gently worn items.

"Every day is different at Ruth's Closet because we constantly put new things out thanks to the generous donations that we receive,” said assistant manager Kathleen Williams.

Ruth's Closet is also a social enterprise of House of Ruth Maryland. Profits from the boutique go towards support services and programs for victims of domestic violence--and their children.