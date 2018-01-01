Randallstown home a ‘total loss' after fire

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. -

A spokesman for the Baltimore County Fire Department says a Randallstown home is a total loss after a New Year’s Day fire.

Crews were called to the scene Monday afternoon on Hernwood Rd where they encountered a garage fire that had spread to the home. Quickly the fire became heavy enough that crews had to evacuate and could only fight it from the outside. The fire was eventually brought under control but the home was declared a total loss.

The owners were not home at the time and no injuries were reported.