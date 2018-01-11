Owings Mills Sam's Club closes without warning

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WMAR) - Several Sam's Club stores throughout the nation reportedly closed Thursday without notice to the public, including one located right here in the Baltimore area.

The Sam's Club in Owings Mills on Reisterstown Road closed overnight. Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz released the following statement on the matter:

“Donald Trump promised us that giving 100s of billions in tax cuts to big businesses would grow the economy. He lied again. I am reaching out to Walmart this morning to make sure they live up to their responsibilities to assist employees at Sam’s Club who have worked hard to benefit the company. The County will also provide assistance in securing jobs for these hard working people to keep them from the unemployment line.”

ABC2 checked and found that the Owings Mills location has also been removed from the Sam's Club website.

Also Thursday, Walmart -- the owner and operator of Sam's Club -- announced it would raise minimum pay to $11 per hour and give employees one-time bonuses of $1,000. Walmart attributed the pay increase to the recent tax reform bill.