Overturned tractor trailer on I-70

WMAR Staff
5:25 PM, Dec 28, 2017
Overturned truck on I-70. (Courtesy: MDOT)

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WMAR) - Maryland Department of Transportation reported that a tractor trailer has overturned on I-70 just a mile from I-695.

All lanes are now open Eastbound and Westbound. Officials say the tractor trailer has been removed from the scene.

