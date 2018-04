OVERLEA, Md. (WMAR) - A new Weis market has opened in Overlea.

The newest store is the company's 52nd store in Maryland and the 12th in Baltimore County.

The $14 million market will be in the Fullerton Plaza between Rossville Boulevard and Bel air Road and will be in the old K-Mart building that had been vacant for some time.

Weis currently operates in 7 states in the country.