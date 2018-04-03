"Never Again": Towson residents protest the illegal removal of 30 trees

TOWSON, Md. (WMAR) - This was not your usual crowd of protests, but it was a crowd filled with hurt as they protested the illegal destruction and removal of 30 trees that happened in 2017.

April 1 marks the one year anniversary of the 'massacre' that happened to 30 trees at the Towson Gateway site.

The crowd vowed "Never Again" as they expressed the frustration toward the County's decision to illegally remove the trees that once made that are bloom. The County's began the cutdown while a proposed Royal Farms was aimed to be located at the exact site before the community opposed the decision.

Members of the rally continued their protest to the County Council meeting where they addressed their concerns to the Council.