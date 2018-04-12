Natural gas explosion at Randallstown apartment complex was accidental

A natural gas explosion at an apartment complex in Randallstown was accidental.

The Baltimore County Fire Department say it originated in an HVAC closet in a second-floor unit.

It happened at 10:44 a.m. in the 3400 block of Carriage Hill Circle.

No was injured in the explosion on Wednesday. Several people who lived in the apartment where the explosion happened have been displaced but no one was injured.