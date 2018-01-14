Multiple rowhomes damaged during large Dundalk fire

WMAR Staff
12:03 PM, Jan 14, 2018
DUNDALK, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore County crews are working to extinguish a large fire at multiple rowhomes Sunday afternoon. 

According to Baltimore County Fire Department's Twitter, the fire is in the unit block of Highshire Court, and they have been on the scene for a little over an hour. 

Officials are saying the fire in one of the homes spread to two additional houses. Crews are still battling the fire in the original house. 

One person was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening burns from the fire.

