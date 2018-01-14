Multiple rowhomes damaged during large Dundalk fire

DUNDALK, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore County crews are working to extinguish a large fire at multiple rowhomes Sunday afternoon.

According to Baltimore County Fire Department's Twitter, the fire is in the unit block of Highshire Court, and they have been on the scene for a little over an hour.

Officials are saying the fire in one of the homes spread to two additional houses. Crews are still battling the fire in the original house.

Update: #Dundalk #ThirdAlarm. Crews still with active fire inside original structure. One civilian patient from original dwelling being transported to hospital with minor, non life threatening burn injury. ^TBR — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) January 14, 2018

One person was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening burns from the fire.