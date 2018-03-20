MDOT SHA prepare roads for Spring Snowstorm

WMAR STAFF
7:03 PM, Mar 20, 2018

(WMAR) - As snow, sleet, and rain continue to fall throughout Maryland the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is gearing up to keep roadways clear and safe. 

With the snow falling sooner than expected on Tuesday afternoon MDOT SHA Administrator Greg Slater said crews are running into more challenges than expected. 

"Our pavement and air are about five degrees colder than what we expected at this time of day, so we’re starting to see snow a little earlier and making sure we have those resources where they need to be. So that, combined with the rush hour coming a little bit earlier, at the same time, are presenting all kinds of challenges.”
 

The biggest concerns will be overnight as temperatures are expected to drop. Crews plan to hit the roads immediately to salt and sand in preparation for the second snow storm expected to hit the area.  

As reminders drivers are asked to stay off roads if possible and drive behind trucks to keep everyone safe. Also, roads will be slick so travel with caution.   

