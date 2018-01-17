Man wanted for armed robbery in Randallstown

Baltimore County Police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a pizza shop in Randallstown.

It happened on January 9 at the Pizza Boli's in the 3500-block of Brenbrook Drive.

Police say the man walked behind the counter and threatened the employee with a handgun. The employee gave him cash from the register and the man ran from the store.

Police released surveillance pictures of the man.

If you have information about the suspect, call the Baltimore County Police Department at (410) 307-2020.