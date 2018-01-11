Man suspected of setting up "spy camera" in mall bathroom

A man is accused of setting up a "spy camera" in a family restroom at White Marsh Mall.

Baltimore County Police have a pretty clear picture of who they are looking for because they say the man recorded himself as he was setting up the camera.

The camera was found in the family restroom in the food court area of the mall on December 23.

It was secured with electrical tape to the divider between the two bathrooms. It was pointing right at one of the toilets.

Police confiscated a camera and recording equipment and an SD card containing video footage.

Upon reviewing the footage, police determined there were very few people caught on video, indicating to the police the camera wasn't there for very long.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit are continuing this investigation and are asking anyone who recognizes this suspect to contact police at 410-307-2020.

