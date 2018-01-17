Man arrested with planting spy camera in mall bathroom operates a camera installation company

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WMAR) - A man is charged with putting a camera in the family bathroom located near the food court at White Marsh Mall.

Mussawwir Sterrett was arrested Tuesday afternoon after anonymous callers said they recognized the suspect. According to Sterrett's charging documents, within two hours of posting his picture online, police received two calls identifying Sterrett.

The anonymous callers also said that he worked for a company called Custom Runs, a tech company in the Baltimore area. It is confirmed that Mussawwir Sterrett is the general manager of the company, which provides tech consultations as well as security camera installation.

Sterrett is charged with prurient intent and peeping tom; he is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on denied bail status.

Baltimore County police were made aware of the camera on December 23. Police were able to identify the suspect because he recorded himself as he was setting it up.

The investigating officer “took note” of 11 videos saved to the SD card. Most videos are several minutes long, and detectives also found deleted files w/ images taken inside of a bathroom. The date stamp on those pictures are July 5, 2013.

Police reviewed the footage and determined the camera wasn't in place for very long.