Local bakery wins Cake Hunters on the Cooking Channel

CATONSVILLE, Md. - Sugarbakers Bakery has had its roots serving the Baltimore area for over 20 years, so its no secret to Marylanders that they are one of the best. But now the secret is out after the bakery just won a national contest.

In the Cooking Channel's hit show Cake Hunters three teams of cake designers race against the clock to earn a job for a client looking for the perfect pastry for their special occasion.

The Catonsville shop lost the first time on the cooking show but was invited to return for a second time which proved to have paid off.

"It was a lot of stress and it took a lot of stress," said Lacey Burja, manager of Sugarbakers Bakery "It took over a week just picking a concept and design for the cake so a lot went into it and the pressure's on because so many people are viewing you."

Their winning cake was a seven-tier wedding cake with Maryland and horror movie themes.