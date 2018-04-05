Gowns Galore! Ruth's Closet brings huge clothing sale for great cause

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WMAR) - From bridal gowns to cocktail dresses, Ruth's Closet hosts a grand sale on fashionable women's clothing and accessories for their Gowns Galore event.

The sale includes an inventory of bridal gowns, formal gowns, prom dresses, cocktail dresses, evening shoes, clutch bags, and jewelry.

Ruth's Closet is a social enterprise of House of Ruth Maryland and profits support services and programs for victims of intimate partner violence and their children.

The event is held from April 3 to 7 in Owings Mills.

The hours are as follows: April 3 and 4 from 10 am until 5:30 pm, April 5 from 10 am until 6:30 pm, April 6 from 10 am until 5:30 pm and April 7 from 10 am until 5 pm.