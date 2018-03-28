Good morning from the Final Four Fundraiser

Cloudy
HI: 53°
LO: 45°
The Final Four Fundraiser is this Saturday at the Rec Room in Towson! The event will raise money for a memorial scholarship that honors Brian Cosgrove who died of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma at 35-years-old.
TOWSON, Md. (WMAR) - The Final Four Fundraiser is this Saturday at the Rec Room in Towson!
The event will raise money for a memorial scholarship that honors Brian Cosgrove who died of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma at 35-years-old.
You can donate and find out more information about the event by clicking here.