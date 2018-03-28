Good morning from the Final Four Fundraiser

WMAR Staff
8:14 AM, Mar 28, 2018
36 mins ago

The Final Four Fundraiser is this Saturday at the Rec Room in Towson! The event will raise money for a memorial scholarship that honors Brian Cosgrove who died of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma at 35-years-old.

You can donate and find out more information about the event by clicking here. 

