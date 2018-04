OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WMAR) - You can get a good deal on formal dresses while helping victims of domestic violence.

Ruth's Closet is hosting a "Gowns Galore" event.

Everything from prom dresses to bridal gowns is on sale.

The sale starts Tuesday, April 3rd and runs through Saturday, April 7th.

All proceeds benefit House of Ruth Maryland, which provides programs and services for victims of domestic violence and their children.