Four people wanted in liquor store burglary

(WMAR) - Baltimore County Police are looking for four people wanted in connection to a liquor store burglary in Essex.

Police said on March 6 two of the suspects stole scratch-off lottery tickets and cigarettes from the Wine and Spirits liquor store on Orville Road.

Detectives released surveillance video of the incident.

The two suspects loitered outside of the store before the shorter of the two broke a front window and burglarized the store. The taller suspect waited outside and acted as a lookout. The two suspects then ran from the store.

The second set of suspects was identified when they attempted to cash some of the stolen lottery tickets at a Royal Farms on Eastern Avenue in Baltimore.

Baltimore Police released surveillance pictures of a man and woman they think are connected to the burglary.

#BCoPD is asking for help identifying 4 suspects involved in a burglary at Wine & Spirits in Essex. Read more & watch surveillance video of 2 suspects here: https://t.co/2AsQajQtKf Anyone with info on these suspects should call police at 410-307-2020 @BaltimorePolice ^JzP pic.twitter.com/D8AnVZaQVc — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) March 23, 2018

Anyone with information on this crime or any of the four suspects involved is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.