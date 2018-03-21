First day of spring: Sleet on the ground and free Italian ice in cups

PERRY HALL, Md. (WMAR) - Two rounds of winter storms

After sleet covers the Baltimore area Tuesday, people prepare for heavy snow.

In Bel Air, the sleet caused slippery conditions on the roads, but it didn’t stick like you see with heavier snow.

The sleet has been slowly dying down throughout the night and roads are kind of a slush as of Tuesday evening.

Scott Hohman was out shoveling his driveway in Jarrettsville around 9:00 p.m.

He was getting a head start to avoid dealing with an even bigger mess in the morning.

“It’s unusual to have this on the first day of Spring,” said Hohman. “I usually just try to get my one vehicle out to go back to work, make the money.”

At the Perry Hall Rita’s the sleet on the ground didn’t stop people from coming out for free ice in cups.

A manager told us it was a little slower this year they gave out about 1,000 cones compared to 3,000 last year.

But there was a pretty steady flow of people lining up to get their favorite flavors.

“We came out right away,” said Kaylee Hannah. “This was always the plan, who can beat free Rita’s.”