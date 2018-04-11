Explosion reported in apartment building, surrounding buildings evacuated

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WMAR) - Crews in Baltimore County are at the scene of an explosion inside of an apartment building on Wednesday.

Officials say the explosion happened on the second floor of the building in the 3400 block of Carriage Hill Circle. Other buildings in the area were evacuated, but officials say they are clear of gas.

Officials at the scene say that nobody was inside the home at the time of the explosion and there are no reported injuries.

Joseph Brillon, Property Manager at Morgan Properties, the owners of the apartment building, reached out to ABC2 News with the following statement regarding the explosion:

“The safety of our residents is of the utmost importance. While the cause of the explosion is still being investigated, we are cooperating with the local fire department and asking that apartment residents follow all directions provided by the Baltimore County Fire Marshal while on-site. Residents of the building have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported."

One person has been displaced as a result of the explosion.