Eastern Shore prepares for bitter cold weekend

EASTERN SHORE, Md. (WMAR) - Even though the sun is out and the snow has stopped, the potential for problems has not gone away on the Eastern Shore. Emergency managers in Queen Anne's County are keeping a keen eye on this first cold snap on 2018.

Scott Haas is the Director of Emergency Services in Queen Anne's county. Even though snow, cold temps, and high winds have invaded the Eastern Shore, he and his crew have had few problems but, Haas knows they're not out of the woods yet.

"It's not going to warm up, we have a basically powered snow out there that is just blowing all over and road crews are going to have to continually fight the drifting and continue plowing over the weekend."

Haas contributes his relative easy go in Queen Anne's county this week to those that have helped keep the roads clean.

"The real true work has been on our public works, state highways, and our parks department clearing out the snow."

Haas says the timing of this storm helped as well.

"We're coming right off Christmas break and New Years break and people weren't fully back to work yet and people staying home has helped us on the emergency side as well as the road crews on the plowing side."

Haas warns just because the snow has stopped, there are still things to be cautious about.

"The big thing to keep an eye on this weekend is the bitter cold and they are talking single digits, down to below zero with wind chills. So I would be very cautious about being outside for long periods of time. Also be aware, although we have had two days of road crews cleaning the roads, the winds are blowing drifts across the roads about as quick as they can clean it up."