The Department of Public Works was busy again Friday repairing water main breaks in Baltimore City and County.

In Overlea, there were three water main breaks reported on Kenwood Avenue near Overlea High School.

A DPW spokesperson told ABC2 that crews were able to repair two of the breaks and hopes to have the third fixed by Monday.

Over the past few days, there have been dozens of water main breaks in the city and county because of the cold weather.