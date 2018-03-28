Man dies in house fire on Courtney Road in Arbutus

WMAR Staff
5:40 AM, Mar 28, 2018
26 mins ago

A man has died and three others were taken to the hospital after a house fire in the Arbutus section of Baltimore County.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WMAR) - A man has died and three others were taken to the hospital after a house fire in the Arbutus section of Baltimore County.

The fire started just after midnight Wednesday at a house in the 900 block of Courtney Road near Carmella Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they found a person trying to get an elderly relative out of the burning home.

Crews were able to get the woman out. She's at shock trauma in critical condition.

Two other people in the house suffered minor injuries.

According to fire officials, a man's body was found in an upstairs bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top