Curaleaf opens dispensary in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WMAR) - A national medical marijuana dispensary chain opened a new location in Baltimore County.

The Northwest Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for Curaleaf in Reisterstown.

The company has extensive professional experience from managing a number of stores across the country.

Employees are knowledgeable and work directly with patients to understand their needs.

"We've served patients before. We know what they require and the level of education that they need," said Joshua Casson of Curaleaf. "[We] really wanted to bring that to the table in Maryland and make sure patients get the education and access to medicine that they deserve."

Curaleaf is located at 11722 Reisterstown Road. The dispensary is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sunday.