Christmas tree recycling collection, centers are now open

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - The holiday season has successfully come to an end, now it's time to recycle your fickled Christmas tree.

Baltimore County will begin collecting Christmas trees for Alleys recycling on January 15 and will continue for over a two week period.

Officials from Alleys Collection say that it is highly suggested that residents set out their trees no later than January 20 to be collected due to varied collection dates.

Here is a guideline to follow to ensure that your tree is collected:

1.Only set out live (not artificial) trees.

2. Set out the tree only (no lights, decorations, tinsel, bags, tree stands, etc.)

There's even an option to drop off your tree at a drop off center.