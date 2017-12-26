Celebrating 100 years sharing a birthday with Jesus

Esther Dietz got to spend this Christmas with her great-great-grandchildren, she was born on Christmas in 1917.

Dietz still remembers Major, the family horse that carried her and her sisters around the family farm that she’s lived on since she was born.

She’s seen a lot of change in a century of life.

"When you had an airplane, everybody rushed outside to see the airplane because there was none then," said Dietz.

Her daughter Mary Stricklin isn’t shocked her mom is unwrapping presents with her great-great-grandchildren.

"She always said she was going to live to 100,” said Stricklin. “You know what she's determined and we figured she's going to live until she's 100. Now she's moved that figure up a little bit maybe 101 102."

So, what do you get someone on their 100th birthday and Christmas?

"The blouse that I got on and then the white fleece to go with," said Dietz.

Having another year in her house with generations of love by her side.

"Oh, it's wonderful, they're little angles,"

Her biggest bit of advice for the younger generations?

"Just be yourself and be honest.”