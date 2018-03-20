BGE expecting power outages due to major snow storm

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - BGE is bringing in extra help to prepare for the storm. They've even bringing crews from Chicago to help out with the expected power outages.

A spokesperson from BGE says there are things people can do right now before the outages hit your area.

“Check on loved ones who require medical equipment that utilizes electricity. Have a contingency place in a plan for them. The simple things, having the non-perishable items, bottles of waters, flashlights, battery operated radio things of that nature," said Justin Mulcahy, BGE Communications.

With the new storm heavily coming our way, we saw how long outages can last at the beginning of the month when the major wind storm knocked out thousands of households.

If you need to report an outage, you can call BGE at 1-800-685-0123 or do it on their app.

CLICK HERE for more information.