Baltimore County providing smoke and carbon monoxide alarm program

Baltimore County, Md. (WMAR) -

Carbon Monoxide can kill you before you even know it's there.

Baltimore County is taking a proactive measure to make sure you and your family are safe.

Fire departments across the county will be out letting people know how to make their homes safe.

One of the big things you need to know, one carbon monoxide detector is not enough in your home.

There should be at least on one each floor and one inside every bedroom.

They're easy to install, most even plug right into an outlet, or you can get one with a lithium battery that has a life of about ten years.

83-year-old Theodore Barham Sr. recently had a bunch of firefighters visit his home in Randallstown.

Thankfully they were there as a preventative measure, him and wife were the first people selected for the new service.

“They were saying I needed probably more than one so it would give me that much more protection,“ said Barham,

Baltimore County will be educating a lot more people like Barham thanks to a $589 thousand Federal Grant.

That money will be used to reach people in neighborhoods with a high risk of danger from Carbon Monoxide and fires.

“Neighborhoods where the housing stock is older, where housing codes are a little older,” said Baltimore County Spokesperson Elise Armacost. “Many times, spoke alarms were not part of the new construction or there were not sprinkler systems the general rule is that the higher risk is in older housing stock.”

They will be giving out some fire and carbon monoxide detectors, but the goal is to make sure people have their own fire safety plan.

County Councilman Julian Jones worked in the fire service for 32 years. He sees this as a great educational opportunity that will save lives.

“When people have issues with their heating appliances, things that create carbon monoxide they go to sleep and they don’t wake up,” said Jones. “It’s extremely important when we have power outages. When people bring in generators and bring them to close to the house or they put them in the garage that’s attached to the house and often lead to catastrophic results.”

If you live in Baltimore County and want a fire crew to come out and assess your home for free, click here.