Baltimore County proposes free community college tuition

(WMAR) - A proposal in Baltimore County aims to provide community college tuition for a certain group of students.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced the plan at CCBC Essex Monday morning. His FY '19 budget includes a request for a Baltimore County College Promise program.

It's a new need-based scholarship program that will cover tuition and mandatory fees at CCBC to enable eligible Baltimore County residents to complete an associates degree or workplace and certification program, up to a maximum of three years.

If approved by the County Council, it will begin with the Fall 2018 semester.

To be eligible, students must live in Baltimore County and have an adjusted household income of $69,000 or less. That's the median income for Baltimore County residents.

Students must have graduated from a public, parochial or home school within the past two years with a GPA of 2.5 or better and complete a federal financial aid form.

Baltimore County College Promise students must enroll full-time. While on scholarship, they have to maintain full-time enrollment and a GPA of at least 2.5. This only applies to the student's first degree or credential.

The current cost for full-time CCBC students taking 12 credits per semester is $1,865 in tuition and fees. The Baltimore County College Promise scholarship is calculated as a “last dollar in” award, meaning that it is applied after all other financial awards like Pell grants and state aid (not including loans) have been utilized. For example, students with $1,000 in financial aid would receive $865 from this new program to fill the gap.

