Baltimore County planning to sue several drug manufacturers

(WMAR) - Baltimore County is planning to sue several drug manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz made the announcement on Monday. He says the opioid crisis has led to a significant increase of overdoses from heroin and prescription drug abuse.

Kamenetz has not said which pharmaceutical companies the county would target with the lawsuit, and he also has not specified the number of damages it plans to seek.

RELATED: Anne Arundel County plans to sue big pharma and pill mill doctors for the opioid epidemic

Anne Arundel County has also filed a similar lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.