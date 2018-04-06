Baltimore County launching initiative for fire safety

WMAR Staff
2:32 PM, Apr 6, 2018
(WMAR) - A new initiative funded by FEMA is aiming to save lives in Baltimore County. 

On Friday County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger announced a major fire and carbon monoxide initiative. The program will provide smoke and CO detectors as well as safety education to residents, with a focus on higher-risk neighborhoods. 

FEMA is providing $589,000 so fire station crews can canvass neighborhoods to offer fire safety education and free smoke/CO detectors. 

