Baltimore County Courts evacuated due to gas leak

WMAR Staff
8:46 AM, Jan 11, 2018
35 mins ago
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
TOWSON, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore County Fire Units evacuated the County Courts building in Towson after a reported gas leak. 

Officials say the area is now safe. Officials tweeted that the leak is coming from the 100 block of West Chesapeake. 

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. 

