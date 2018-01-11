Baltimore County Courts evacuated due to gas leak

TOWSON, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore County Fire Units evacuated the County Courts building in Towson after a reported gas leak.

Officials say the area is now safe. Officials tweeted that the leak is coming from the 100 block of West Chesapeake.

#UPDATE Corrected location 100blk w Chesapeake. Call came out for strong odor of natural gas in basement of building. — BCo Breaking News (@BCObreakingnews) January 11, 2018

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.