Baltimore Co. Schools propose adding $8M to budget for increased security, resources

(WMAR) - Baltimore County Schools are proposing to add $8 million to their budget in an effort to increase security and resources.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday afternoon. The increased budget will cover over 100 additional positions for school counselors, social workers, psychologists, additional health assistants, bus attendants, and School Resource Officers.

“In Baltimore County, our budgets continually reflect a commitment to ensure that our schools are healthy learning environments,” said Kamenetz. “Since 2011, we invested $13.6 million to reinforce all school doors and windows, adding security cameras and controlled entry. With this budget, we add necessary personnel to ensure that we are reaching the mental health needs of every child to avoid incidents of disruption."

If enacted, the County will go from 65 SROs to 84, and one officer will be added to each of the County's 10 precincts and be assigned to work with the elementary schools on security issues.

The budget will be proposed to the County Council next week on April 12.

