Baltimore Blast holds championship party

(WMAR) - Off the field, and on they've scored big with their fans. Tonight their fans came out to celebrate their success, a third consecutive championship for the Baltimore Blast.

"We came out to support there we got here as fast as we could. We absolutely love the blast. I have all their names on the back."

Fans had a chance to look back on that win tonight when they beat Monterrey in Mexico four to three.

While we may be getting used to their winning ways. Coach Danny Kelly doesn't take any games for granted.

"It's always one game at a time. What's in front of us next. We really can't look past anybody. Being as successful as we've been we get everybody's best shot every single game."

Team Captain Tony Donatelli is very proud of the team and organization.

"A great front office that puts a good caliber team and coaching staff together. Every year has been a challenge. If you look at the results, its goals its overtime games we've just been fortunate to come out on top."

The victory is even sweeter for goalkeeper William Vanzela.

He's got the bling of three previous championships, and he's been MVP not once but twice, but this year's recognition didn't come easily.

Vanzela was out for two months with a torn abductor. He came back just in time for the semi-finals.

"What happened to me was a miracle because doctors said 12 weeks injury. I came back on week 8. That was the time that I had to come back. I set my mind for that and I had a lot of faith."