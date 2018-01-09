Armed robbery suspects from Pennsylvania might be in the Baltimore area

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for three men in connection with an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store. They believe the suspects may now be somewhere in the Baltimore area.

Baltimore County Police shared this video of the incident:

The robbery happened on December 16 at a T-Mobile store in Thornbury Township.

The employees were closing the store when two men walked in. One of the men had a pistol and ordered the employees into the stockroom at gunpoint.

A second man with garbage bags ordered the employees to load the bags with cell phones and tablets. He then tied up the two employees while the other man threatened to shoot them if they didn't listen.

The third suspect was driving an SUV. Once the third employee was tied up, the driver of the SUV pulled up front, the two men inside the store got into the car and they drove off.

The three store employees managed to free themselves and called 911.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department at 610-692-5100. Tips can also be sent to Detectives via e-mail at detectives@wegopd.org.