66-year-old dies after being hit by car on Eastern Ave

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore County Police say they are investigating a crash where a 66-year-old man lost his life.
Offices say the man was trying to cross Eastern Avenue at 54th street just before 7:00 Wednesday morning when he was hit by a Jeep. The Jeep stayed on the scene.
The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this fatal crash.